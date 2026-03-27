Tennessee physician practice acquired 

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Pediatrix Medical Group has acquired Nashville-based Tennessee Maternal-Fetal Medicine, according to a March 26 news release.

The acquired practice includes four board-certified physicians and six advanced practice providers serving patients across five locations in Middle Tennessee.

The practice will operate as Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialists of Tennessee under the Pediatrix banner. Financial terms were not disclosed.

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