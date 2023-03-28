Tenet's default 'B+' rating affirmed: What ASCs need to know

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, had its default rating affirmed at "B+," Fitch Ratings said March 27.

The rating comes as the healthcare organization's operating income remains resilient in the face of industry pressures and debt levels declining meaningfully in recent years.

Fitch noted potential risks to leverage levels if Tenet's capital allocation "prove overly aggressive through large, debt-funded acquisitions," the report said.