Cigna and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, inked a multiyear contract building on their continued relationship.

Here are three things to know about the Sept. 2 announcement:

1. The agreement keeps Tenet's hospitals, facilities and ASCs in network for Cigna members.

2. The new contract extends the companies' relationship through 2025.

3. The contract goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022.