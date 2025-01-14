Sutter-leased medical office building sold for $9.2M

A medical office building in Roseville, Calif., has been acquired by Montecito Medical Real Estate for $9.205 million, according to a Jan. 13 report from the Sacramento Business Journal.

The 25,000-square-foot building is fully leased to Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health. The sale went through as an off-market transaction.

Montecito owns more than $6 billion worth of properties nationwide, but this was its first acquisition in the Sacramento region.

The facility was previously leased to UC Davis Medical Group, but Sutter plans to fully occupy the space in the first quarter of this year.

The building last sold in 2008 for $7.59 million.