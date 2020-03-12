Surgical case volume up, Medical Facilities Corp reports

Medical Facilities Corp., owner of four surgical hospitals and an ASC, released its fourth- quarter 2019 financial results, showing an increase in surgical cases and revenue compared to the year prior.

Five things to know:

1. Higher inpatient volume and and more high-acuity cases contributed to a 1.8 percent increase in revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

2. Income from operations increased to $25.9 million, an increase of 8.8 percent.

3. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization also increased 8.5 percent, to $32.7 million.

4. For the full year, surgical cases increased 2.1 percent compared to 2018 year-end results.

5. Income from operations fell 38.7 percent from the year prior, to $4.5 million.

