Surgery Partners spent $185M on 3 end-of-year deals

Surgery Partners made three big acquisitions during the last two weeks of December, the company reported Jan. 10.

The Nashville-based healthcare services company spent about $185 million on the acquisitions, although it did not disclose what it bought. Overall, the company spent $325 million on acquisitions last year.

Surgery Partners expects its 2021 revenue to jump 19 percent to 21 percent over the previous year.

Eric Evans, CEO of Surgery Partners, said the company expects adjusted EBITDA rates for 2021 to fall within its guidance of $325 million to $330 million.