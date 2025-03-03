Surgery Partners revenue hits $3.1B in 2024

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' deployed nearly $400 million on acquisitions and opened eight de novo facilities in 2024, according to the company's financial report released March 3.

Here are five more things to know:

1. Surgery Partners' revenue increased 17.5% in the fourth quarter, reaching $864.4 million, up from $735.4 million in the same period of 2023. Full-year revenue grew 13.5%, reaching $3.1 billion, compared to $2.7 billion in 2023.

2. Same-facility revenues rose 5.6% in Q4 and 8% for the full year, while same-facility cases increased 5.1% in Q4 and 3.9% for the full year.

3. Surgery Partners reported a $108.5 million net loss in Q4 and a $168.1 million net loss for the full year.

4. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbed 15.1% in Q4 to $163.8 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA rose 16% to $508.2 million.

5. For 2025, Surgery Partners projects full year revenue to be in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.45 billion.