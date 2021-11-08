Surgery Partners proposes 5M share public offering: 3 things to know 

Surgery Partners announced a proposed public offering of 5 million shares.

Three details:

1. The company said it plans to use net proceeds from the public offering for general corporate purposes.

2. J.P. Morgan Securities and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers. The acting joint book-running managers for the public offering are Barclays Capital, SVB Leerink, KKR Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital.

3. Surgery Partners' third quarter revenue jumped 12.7 percent compared to the same period last year. The company had 127 surgical facilities in its portfolio at the end of the third quarter.

