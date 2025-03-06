Surgery Partners opened 8 de novo ASCs in 2024 

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners opened eight de novo facilities in 2024, with 12 facilities in various stages, according to a March 3 earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

1. Surgery Partners expects to have at least 10 de novos in development or under construction annually, CEO Eric Evans said in the call.

2. The company now has a portfolio of 161 surgical facilities.

3. The company added more than 750 new physicians.

4. Surgery Partners also added 14 surgical robots to its portfolio.

5. The company performed more than 656,000 surgical cases in 2024 compared to 605,000 cases in 2023.