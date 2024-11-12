Surgery Partners misses Q3 earnings estimates 

Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC chain Surgery Partners posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, missing Wall Street's expectation of $0.25, according to third-quarter earnings released Nov. 12.

Here are five more things to know:

1. Surgery Partners' third-quarter revenue was $770.4 million, up 14.3% year over year and slightly above analysts' expectation of $769.09 million, or up 14.1%.

2. The company also reported a loss of $31.7 million in its third quarter.

3. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and appreciation was $128.6 million, up 21.9% growth compared to the prior year.

4. Full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance was reaffirmed at more than $3.075 billion and greater than $508 million, respectively.

5. Same-facility revenue increased 4.2% and same-facility cases increased 3.7%.