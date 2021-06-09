Retina Consultants of America adds new practice in Texas

Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America recently welcomed its 11th practice, Retina Consultants of San Antonio.

Retina Consultants of San Antonio has eight offices and three surgical locations. In addition to surgeries, its services include diagnostic testing, cryotherapy, intravitreal medication injections, low-vision resources and clinical research trials.

Retina Consultants of America's practices include more than 100 physicians and 90 locations spanning eight states, including Texas, California, Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota, Florida, South Carolina and New York.