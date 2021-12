Retina Consultants of America acquires 19th practice in 2 years

Retina Consultants of America has added Mississippi Retina Associates to its network, the Southlake, Texas-based management services organization said Dec. 13.

Mississippi Retina Associates has 10 clinical locations providing care for patients from Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee.

The acquisition is Retina Consultants of America's 19th since it was founded in January 2020. In addition to practices in Mississippi, the organization has practices in California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.