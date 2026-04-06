Pennsylvania hospital acquires 2 physician practices 

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has acquired sole ownership of MRI Group and Lancaster PET Partnership, Lancaster Online reported April 2.

The Lancaster, Pa.-based health system previously co-owned the imaging groups with Lancaster Radiology Associates. The groups operate six locations across Lancaster and Chester counties offering MRI and PET imaging services.

No changes to staffing, services or the patient experience are planned. Financial terms were not disclosed.

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