Optum, HCA & more organizations selling off ASCs in 2024

Here are five major organizations selling off ASCs in 2024:

Ascension

St. Louis-based Ascension has sold four Michigan locations to Midland-based MyMichigan Health, including an ASC. The deal, originally announced in March, marks the second recent transaction where Ascension sold Michigan-based facilities to MyMichigan Health, further consolidating its presence in the state.

The transferred facilities include:

Ascension St. Mary's Towne Center: Includes an ASC, wound care center, emergency department, and short-stay unit.

Ascension St. Mary's of Saginaw: A 268-bed acute care inpatient facility.

Ascension St. Joseph (Tawas): A 47-bed inpatient facility.

St. Mary's of Standish: A 25-bed critical access hospital and 29-bed skilled nursing facility.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare sold West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, a 260-bed facility in Los Angeles, to UCLA Health. The transaction includes a freestanding ASC as part of the hospital campus. This acquisition supports UCLA Health's efforts to alleviate capacity constraints in its emergency department, operating rooms and inpatient services. West Hills Hospital was part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Far West division.

SCA Health

SCA Health, Optum's ASC arm, sold equity stakes in Marin Specialty Surgery Center in San Rafael, Calif., to:

MarinHealth Medical Center (Greenbrae, Calif.)

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

Previously co-owned by MarinHealth, 20 local physicians and SCA Health, the ASC is now jointly owned by MarinHealth, UCSF, and 11 physician partners.

In a separate transaction, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente purchased Antelope Valley Surgery Center in Lancaster, Calif., which was previously operated by SCA Health and was set to close in January before Kaiser purchased it.

Novant Health

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has sold its Charlotte, N.C.-based ASC, Matthews Surgery Center, to Charlotte-based OrthoCarolina. OrthoCarolina will operate and manage the ASC outright, officially taking ownership on Oct. 1.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, completed the sale of four hospitals and two ASCs in Southern California to Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health.

The acquired hospitals include:

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital

Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Los Alamitos Medical Center

Placentia-Linda Hospital

The acquired ASCs include: