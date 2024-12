A medical office building leased by an Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist clinic has been purchased by a Raleigh, N.C.-based optometrist, according to a Dec. 26 report from the Triad Business Journal.

The 9,227-square-foot building is located in Asheboro, N.C., and was sold in October to Kiarash Bassiri, OD, an optometrist at Raleigh’s Fusion Eye and Dental Care, a practice he co-owns.

The building was sold by Asheboro-based Cornerstone Triad Realty, which bought the property in 2010.