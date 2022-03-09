Ochsner LSU Health snaps up physician group

Shreveport, La.-based Ochsner LSU Health has signed an agreement to acquire Regional Urology, an eight-physician group, ABC affiliate KTBS3 reported March 8.

Regional Urology's providers will continue services at existing locations, including a surgery center, cancer treatment facility and three clinics.

Joining Ochsner LSU Health will provide the group with additional resources and integration opportunities through technology, quality initiatives, human resources, supply chain and research, according to the report.

For the health system, the partnership translates to greater access to care in the communities it serves and an opportunity to strengthen medical education.

"For more than 20 years we have served patients in this region with high-level specialty care, and we're excited to be partnering with a company that embraces the same principles in advanced care, innovation and research while providing our patients with access to more and different medical specialties," said Kevin Cline, MD, a Regional Urology board member.