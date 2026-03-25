North Star-affiliated physician practice to shutter in New York 

An OB-GYN practice in Watertown, N.Y, affiliated with the financially troubled North Star Health Alliance will close April 10, WWNY reported March 25.

Comprehensive Women’s Health Services is owned by Carthage Area Hospital and operated by North Star. The practice’s sole gynecologist, Walter Dodard, MD, said hundreds of patients have been notified and encouraged to find a new provider. According to the report, there is a shortage of gynecologists in the area, with the nearest alternative reporting a yearlong wait for new patients.

Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based North Star Health Alliance is currently navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy, though the organization said the closure is related to contractual issues rather than the bankruptcy filing. Dr. Dodard and four other employees are affected by the closure.

On March 20, North Star shared plans to further reduce its workforce as part of restructuring efforts after cutting more than 100 clinical, nonclinical and management positions in late January.

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