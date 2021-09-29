North Carolina ASC property with 7 ORs acquired by investment company

Flagship Healthcare Trust, a Charlotte, N.C.-based outpatient healthcare real estate investment company, has acquired a surgery center with seven operating rooms in Wilmington, N.C.

The facility is leased by Wilmington SurgCare, a joint-venture partnership between Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and local physicians.

Wilmington SurgCare is a multispecialty surgery center that has more than 100 providers specializing in 16 specialties. The ASC spans 24,757 square feet and is close to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the largest hospital in Wilmington, according to a Sept. 29 news release.

"Ambulatory surgery centers are at the forefront of transformation in healthcare delivery, and we are continuing to capitalize on new opportunities in alignment with physicians and surgery center operators to help them maximize their real estate so they can carry out their mission more effectively," said Blake Bratcher, Flagship's executive vice president of ASCs.