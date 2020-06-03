New York county health commissioner criticizes state over elective surgery resumption delays

Erie County, N.Y., Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, MD, chided Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his decision to restrict what types of surgical facilities could reopen in the county, The Buffalo News reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Burstein said the delay in reopening surgical facilities, like freestanding ASCs and endoscopy centers, is endangering public health and the financial well-being of the facilities.

2. Mr. Cuomo has not yet given Erie County officials blanket approval to reopen all facilities that were shut down in March.

3. Dr. Burstein said the county is "really being singled out" by state officials, and that counties with higher COVID-19 infection rates were already given state permission to resume elective procedures.

4. Clinicians from around the state have pleaded with Mr. Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD, to reopen facilities, but their pleas have gone unanswered.

