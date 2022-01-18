Nebraska hospital acquires ASC, completes upgrades

Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital hosted an open house following the renovations of its recently acquired ASC, The Columbus Telegram reported Jan. 15.

The renovations included new flooring, electrical upgrades and the addition of an HVAC system.

The Columbus Surgery Center was originally opened by ophthalmologist Peter Diedrichsen, MD, in 2007. It offers ophthalmology, gastroenterology and pain management services.

The ASC was acquired by the hospital in June 2021.