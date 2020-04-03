Medical office building with surgery center sold — 3 insights
The medical office building housing Jefferson Blue Bell (Pa.) Surgery Center sold for $24.85 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.
What you should know:
1. Kairos Real Estate Partners sold the 124,000-square-foot office building it purchased for $3.3 million in 2016.
2. The surgery center leases 18,000 square feet in the building.
3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health owns the surgery center, which specializes in orthopedics.
