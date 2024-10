Medcraft Investment Partners has purchased Sisters Grove Pavilion, a medical office building in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to an Oct. 10 report from CommercialSearch.com.

The 108,204-square-foot facility sold for $31.2 million, with Medcraft taking out a $24.2 million acquisition loan from Alerus Financial for the purchase.

The property is a part of the St. Francis Hospital campus in Colorado Springs and was previously owned by CommonSpirit Health.