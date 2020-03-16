Massachusetts hospital to eliminate services, expecting losses to competing ASC

Anticipating stiff competition from a new ASC, Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center plans to shutter many services at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Mass., The MetroWest Daily News reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital is closing all operating rooms because it could lose a large percentage of surgeries to Natick Surgery Center, according to state Rep. David Linsky, D-Natick. The ASC is slated to open later this year.

2. With patient volumes in certain medical departments down as much as 40 percent since 2016, Leonard Morse is also eliminating its 64-bed medical-surgical unit, a 10-bed intensive care unit, emergency services, and outpatient rehabilitation services.

3. Natick Surgery Center is a joint venture by ASC Holding Co.; Worcester, Mass.-based Reliant Medical Group's management services organization; and Shields ASC, which is affiliated with Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group. ASC Holding Co. includes physicians from Natick-based Orthopedics New England and New England Hand Associates in Concord, Mass.

