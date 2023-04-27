ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Kaiser to acquire Geisinger: What ASCs need to know 

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has inked a deal to acquire Geisinger Health and its more than 1,700 physicians. 

Here's what ASCs need to know: 

  1. Through the deal, Danford, Pa.-based Geisinger will be the first to join Risant Health, a new nonprofit organization created by the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.
  2. Risant Health, which will operate separately from Kaiser's coverage model, aims to expand the adoption of value-based care in multi-payer and multi-provider health system environments.
  3. Health systems that join Risant Health will continue to operate as regional health systems, but through Risant's value-based platform. 
  4. The deal, which still awaits regulatory approval, is not structured as a traditional purchase, but Kaiser is expected to provide about $5 billion in funding for Risant Health, The Wall Street Journal reported April 26. 
  5. Geisinger will maintain its name and mission, and Geisinger President and CEO Jaewon Ryu, MD, will become CEO of Risant Health once the transaction closes.

