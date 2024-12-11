Kaiser Permanente's biggest deals in 2024

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, a major employer of physicians, has inked major deals in 2024, expanding its reach in several states.

Here are five major deals to know:

1. In March, Kaiser Permanente purchased Antelope Valley Surgery Center in Lancaster, Calif., which was previously operated by SCA Health and was set to close in January before Kaiser purchased it.

2. Also in March, Risant Health, part of Kaiser Permanente, acquired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health, a 10-hospital system. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser said Risant plans to acquire four to five more community-based health systems over the next four to five years.

3. In September, Kaiser Permanente and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health expanded collaboration through a long-term agreement in Colorado.

4. In October, Kaiser deepened its long-standing relationship with HCA HealthOne, a Denver-based system that includes more than 170 care sites and nine hospitals, to provide additional healthcare access in central Denver.

5. In December, Risant Health completed its acquisition of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health. The acquisition of the five-hospital system was the second deal Risant closed in 2024. It closed its acquisition of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger in March.