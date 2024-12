Kaiser Permanente Kern County has acquired a 13,000-square-foot medical facility in Bakersfield, Calif., to convert into a surgery center, according to a Dec. 18 report from CBS affiliate BakersfieldNow.

The property previously housed New Horizon Surgical Center and Oaks Surgical Center.

The property was acquired Dec. 18 and will undergo renovations before opening to the public. It is expected to open to patients in early 2027.