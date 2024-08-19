Judge approves Steward's $245M physician group deal: 5 things ASCs need to know

A bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of financially troubled Steward Health Care's 175-physician group to Nashville, Tenn.-based Rural Healthcare Group, part of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, for $245 million in cash.

Here are five things ASCs need to know:

1. "The deal that's on the table is the best one," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said during an Aug. 16 bankruptcy hearing, adding that "it's the highest and the best."

2. The proposed transaction will now progress to a review by state and federal regulators for final approval.

3. With the deal, Rural Healthcare Group, which comprises 17 clinics across the U.S., would take on Stewardship's system — an integration of Steward Health Care Network and the Steward Medical Group, a primary-care network of around 5,000 employed and affiliated providers. Stewardship is also offered to Medicaid and commercial populations.

4. A representative for Humana expressed concern over the deal regarding its contracts, saying "if our contracts are rejected, which they have the right to do, we need a transitional period to ensure that we can provide and find new primary physicians, especially physicians for our membership and patients."

5. In June, Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, backed out of plans to acquire the 175-physician Stewardship Health.

Read more from the original report on Becker's Hospital Review here.