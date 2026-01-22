Intermountain Health acquires radiology group, 12 imaging centers

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has acquired Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging, an outpatient radiology company with 12 locations across the Las Vegas Valley.

The acquisition adds diagnostic imaging services to Intermountain’s network of more than 80 clinics at over 65 locations in southern Nevada, , according to a Jan. 22 press release.The move supports Intermountain’s aim to provide more integrated care in the region, the system said.

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging includes more than 550 affiliated or employed radiologists, technologists and staff.