The best spine, orthopedic ASCs: US News

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By: Sophie Eydis

U.S. News & World Report released its third annual “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list and more than 200 orthopedic ASCs were included.

U.S. News evaluated 4,421 ASCs across four specialties: colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and Spine, and urology. Patients at the top-ranked spine and orthopedic ASCs had on average a 29% lower severity-weighted complication rate compared to all evaluated ASCs. 

The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.

Here are the best spine and orthopedic ASCs by state.

Alabama 

  • Outpatient Services East (Birmingham)
  • The Surgery Center of Huntsville 
  • Madison Surgery Center 
  • Montgomery Surgical Center
  • The Surgery Center—-Oxford 
  • Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile)
  • Mobile Surgery Center 
  • Surgical Clinic Solutions (Vestavia Hills)

Alaska 

  • Surgery Center of Wasilla 
  • Alpine Surgicenter (Anchorage)

Arizona 

  • Orthoarizona Surgery Center Gilbert 
  • Banner Surgery Center—Union Hills (Glendale)
  • Oro Valley Surgical Suites 
  • Banner Surgery Center—Gateway Orthopedics (Phoenix)
  • North Valley Orthopedic Surgery Center (Phoenix)
  • Mountain View Surgery Center of Scottsdale 
  • Orthoarizona Scottsdale Surgery Center 
  • Banner Surgery Center—Tempe 
  • SurgCenter Tucson

Arkansas 

  • Interventional Surgery Institute of Little Rock 
  • Little Rock Surgery Center

California 

  • Advanced Surgical Center of Beverly Hills 
  • 90210 Surgery Medical Center at Linden (Beverly Hills)
  • Skyway Surgery Center—Chico 
  • Campus Surgery Center (Daly City)
  • Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center 
  • UCSD Ambulatory Surgery Center—La Jolla 
  • Long Beach Surgery Center 
  • California Specialty Surgery Center (Mission Viejo)
  • Oasis Surgery Center (Palmdale)
  • El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)
  • Coastal Surgical Specialists (Pismo Beach)
  • Poway Surgery Center 
  • Sutter Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)
  • Premier Outpatient Surgery Center (San Bernardino)
  • Surgery Center San Carlos 
  • Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)
  • Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers 
  • Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara)
  • De la Vina Surgicenter (Santa Barbara)
  • Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center 
  • Saxon Surgical Center (Thousand Oaks)
  • Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)
  • Washington Outpatient Surgery Center (Fremont)
  • Hacienda Surgery Center (Pleasanton)

Colorado 

  • Vail Valley Surgery Center Edwards 
  • OCR Fort Collins Recovery Center 
  • Orthopaedic & Spine Center of The Rockies (Fort Collins)
  • Golden Ridge Surgery Center 
  • Canyon View Surgery Center (Grand Junction)
  • Front Range Orthopedic Surgery Center (Longmont)
  • Black Canyon Surgical Center (Montrose)
  • Rose Surgical Center (Denver)

Connecticut 

  • Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center (Branford)
  • The Hand Center of Western Connecticut (Danbury)
  • Lighthouse Surgery Center (Hartford)
  • Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (Rocky Hill)
  • Stamford ASC 

Delaware 

  • Delaware Surgery Center (Dover)
  • Lewes Surgery Center 
  • Orthopaedic Specialists Surgi-Center (Newark)

Florida 

  • Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Center (Bradenton)
  • Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers)
  • Surgical Specialists ASC (Fort Walton Beach)
  • Andrews Institute ASC (Gulf Breeze)
  • Centerone Surgery Center (Jacksonville)
  • TLC Surgery Center (Lady Lake)
  • Surgery Center of Naples 
  • Biospine Orlando 
  • Downtown Surgery Center—Orlando 
  • Orlando Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center 
  • Palm Beach Surgical Suites (Palm Beach Gardens)
  • Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)
  • Biospine Surgery Center (Tampa)
  • Florida Orthopaedic Institute Surgery Center—Citrus Park (Tampa)
  • Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence 
  • Advanced Center for Surgery—Vero Beach 
  • New Tampa Surgery Center (Wesley Chapel)
  • HSS Palm Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center (West Palm Beach)
  • Treasure Coast ASC (Stuart)
  • Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgical Center 

Georgia 

  • Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center-Atlanta 
  • Resurgens Surgery Center (Atlanta)
  • Total Joint Surgery Center—Cumming 
  • Resurgens Fayette Surgery Center (Fayetteville)
  • Macon Outpatient Surgery 
  • Northwest Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Marietta)
  • Roswell Surgery Center 
  • Pinnacle Orthopaedics Surgery Center Woodstock 

Hawaii 

  • Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu)

Illinois 

  • Hinsdale Surgical Center 
  • DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)
  • Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery-Mokena 
  • Oak ASC (Bourbonnais)
  • Schaumburg Surgery Center 
  • Springfield Clinic 
  • Hawthorn Place Outpatient Surgery Center (Vernon Hills)
  • Duly Surgery Center Westmont 
  • Salt Creek Surgery Center (Westmont)

Indiana 

  • Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)
  • Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center (Carmel)
  • Parkview Ortho Center (Fort Wayne)
  • Indiana Hand To Shoulder Beltway Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
  • Midwest Specialty Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
  • South Campus Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
  • St. Francis Mooresville Surgery Center 
  • Allied Physicians Surgery Center (South Bend)

Iowa 

  • West Lakes Surgery Center (Clive)
  • Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines)

Kentucky 

  • Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center (Lexington)

Maryland 

  • Anne Arundel-SCA Surgicenter (Annapolis)
  • Bethesda Chevy Chase Surgery Center 
  • Andochick Surgical Center (Frederick)
  • Capital Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Germantown)
  • Surgcenter of Glen Burnie 
  • Charles Regional Surgical Center (La Plata)
  • Leonardtown Surgery Center 
  • Surgcenter of Western Maryland (Cumberland)
  • Harborside Surgery Center (National Harbor)
  • Arundel Ambulatory Surgery Center-Annapolis (Pasadena)
  • Piccard Surgery Center (Rockville)
  • Green Spring Station Surgery Center (Lutherville)
  • Lutherville Surgery Center—Towson 
  • Ruxton Surgicenter (Towson)
  • Westminster Surgery Center 

Massachusetts 

  • Medford Surgery Center 

Michigan 

  • Bloomfield Hills Surgery Center 
  • Dearborn Surgery Center 
  • Precision Surgery Center—Macomb 
  • Unasource Surgery Center (Troy)
  • Upper Peninsula Surgery Center (Marquette)

Minnesota 

  • Summit Orthopedics Eagan 

Mississippi 

  • Advanced Surgical Care (Flowood)
  • Specialty Surgical Center—Flowood 
  • Southern Surgery Center—Hattiesburg 
  • North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tupelo)
  • Special Orthopedic Group Surgery Center (Tupelo)
  • Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave)

Missouri 

  • JCMG Surgery Center (Jefferson City)
  • Des Peres Square Surgery Center (St. Louis)

Montana 

  • Missoula Bone & Joint Surgery Center 

New Hampshire 

  • Portsmouth Surgicenter 
  • North Atlantic Surgical Suites (Salem)

New Jersey 

  • Franklin Surgical Center (Basking Ridge)
  • Clifton Surgery Center 
  • Hanover Hills Surgery Center (Florham Park)
  • Lakewood Surgery Center—Lakewood 
  • Vanguard Surgical Center (Maywood)
  • Vantage Surgery Center (Moorestown)
  • Hudson Crossing Surgery Center (Fort Lee)
  • Surgicare Surgical Associates of Ridgewood 
  • University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset)
  • Teaneck Surgical Center 
  • Toms River Surgery Center 
  • Premier Orthopaedic Associates Surgical Center (Vineland)
  • Virtua Health Advanced Surgical Center (Sewell)

New Mexico 

  • Southern New Mexico Surgery Center (Alamogordo)

Nevada 

  • Parkway Surgery Center—Henderson 
  • DBA Innovative Procedural and Surgical Center (Las Vegas)
  • Desert Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

New York 

  • Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)
  • Lynbrook Surgery Center 
  • Center for Advanced Ambulatory Surgery—Malta 
  • Melville SC 
  • Surgicare of Manhattan (New York City)
  • The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates (Poughkeepsie)
  • North Shore Surgi-Center (Smithtown)
  • Brooklyn Surgery Center (New York City)

North Carolina 

  • Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte)
  • Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)
  • Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Raleigh

Ohio 

  • Beacon Orthopaedics-Summit Woods (Cincinnati)
  • West Chester Surgical Suites 
  • Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Institute—Columbus 
  • Ohio Specialty Surgical Suites (North Canton)

Oregon 

  • Bend Surgery Center 
  • Oregon Surgical Institute (Beaverton)
  • Orthopedic Outpatient Center (Medford)
  • Columbia River Surgery Center (Portland)

Pennsylvania 

  • Surgery Center of Allentown 
  • Hazleton Surgery Center 
  • Riddle Surgical Center (Media)
  • Surgery Center at Edgworth Commons (Sewickley)
  • University Orthopedics Center—State College 
  • Delaware River Surgical Suites (Warrington)

Rhode Island

  • University Orthopedics East Bay Surgery Center (East Providence)
  • Orthopedics Rhode Island Surgery Center (Warwick)

South Carolina 

  • Chapin Orthopedic Surgery Center 
  • Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)
  • Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca)
  • Spartanburg Surgery Center 
  • Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)
  • Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)
  • Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head (Hilton Head Island)

Tennessee 

  • Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin)
  • OrthoSouth Germantown Surgery Center 
  • Indian Lake Surgery Center (Hendersonville)
  • Parkwest Surgery Center—Knoxville 
  • Semmes Murphey Surgery Center (Memphis)
  • Southern Joint Surgery Center (Nashville)

Texas 

  • Abilene Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery 
  • Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Allen 
  • Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)
  • Lakeway Ambulatory Surgery Center 
  • Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas)
  • Park Hill Surgery Center (Fort Worth)
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth 
  • Spine Team Texas—Rockwall 
  • Advanced Surgical Center-Round Rock 
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano Alliance 
  • The Surgery Center of Nacogdoches 
  • Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands)
  • Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)

Utah 

  • Mountain West Surgery Center (Bountiful)

Virginia 

  • Martha Jefferson Outpatient Surgery Center (Charlottesville)
  • Central Virginia Surgi-Center (Fredericksburg)
  • Surgery Center of Lynchburg 
  • Leigh Orthopedic Surgery Center (Norfolk)
  • Boulders Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)
  • St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)
  • Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center 

Washington 

  • Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)
  • Proliance Skagit Northwest Orthopedic Surgery Center (Mount Vernon)
  • Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
  • Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)
  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center—Fowler Street (Richland)
  • The Orthopaedic Surgery Center-Spokane 

Wisconsin 

  • Orthopedic and Sports Surgery Center (Appleton)
  • Orthomidwest Surgery Center Beloit (Beloit)
  • Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay 
  • Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)
  • Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point 
  • Bone and Joint Surgery Center Rib Mountain (Wausau)

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