The best spine, orthopedic ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its third annual “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list and more than 200 orthopedic ASCs were included.

U.S. News evaluated 4,421 ASCs across four specialties: colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and Spine, and urology. Patients at the top-ranked spine and orthopedic ASCs had on average a 29% lower severity-weighted complication rate compared to all evaluated ASCs.

The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.

Here are the best spine and orthopedic ASCs by state.

Alabama

Outpatient Services East (Birmingham)

The Surgery Center of Huntsville

Madison Surgery Center

Montgomery Surgical Center

The Surgery Center—-Oxford

Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile)

Mobile Surgery Center

Surgical Clinic Solutions (Vestavia Hills)

Alaska

Surgery Center of Wasilla

Alpine Surgicenter (Anchorage)

Arizona

Orthoarizona Surgery Center Gilbert

Banner Surgery Center—Union Hills (Glendale)

Oro Valley Surgical Suites

Banner Surgery Center—Gateway Orthopedics (Phoenix)

North Valley Orthopedic Surgery Center (Phoenix)

Mountain View Surgery Center of Scottsdale

Orthoarizona Scottsdale Surgery Center

Banner Surgery Center—Tempe

SurgCenter Tucson

Arkansas

Interventional Surgery Institute of Little Rock

Little Rock Surgery Center

California

Advanced Surgical Center of Beverly Hills

90210 Surgery Medical Center at Linden (Beverly Hills)

Skyway Surgery Center—Chico

Campus Surgery Center (Daly City)

Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center

UCSD Ambulatory Surgery Center—La Jolla

Long Beach Surgery Center

California Specialty Surgery Center (Mission Viejo)

Oasis Surgery Center (Palmdale)

El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)

Coastal Surgical Specialists (Pismo Beach)

Poway Surgery Center

Sutter Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)

Premier Outpatient Surgery Center (San Bernardino)

Surgery Center San Carlos

Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)

Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers

Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara)

De la Vina Surgicenter (Santa Barbara)

Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center

Saxon Surgical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)

Washington Outpatient Surgery Center (Fremont)

Hacienda Surgery Center (Pleasanton)

Colorado

Vail Valley Surgery Center Edwards

OCR Fort Collins Recovery Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of The Rockies (Fort Collins)

Golden Ridge Surgery Center

Canyon View Surgery Center (Grand Junction)

Front Range Orthopedic Surgery Center (Longmont)

Black Canyon Surgical Center (Montrose)

Rose Surgical Center (Denver)

Connecticut

Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center (Branford)

The Hand Center of Western Connecticut (Danbury)

Lighthouse Surgery Center (Hartford)

Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (Rocky Hill)

Stamford ASC

Delaware

Delaware Surgery Center (Dover)

Lewes Surgery Center

Orthopaedic Specialists Surgi-Center (Newark)

Florida

Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Center (Bradenton)

Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

Surgical Specialists ASC (Fort Walton Beach)

Andrews Institute ASC (Gulf Breeze)

Centerone Surgery Center (Jacksonville)

TLC Surgery Center (Lady Lake)

Surgery Center of Naples

Biospine Orlando

Downtown Surgery Center—Orlando

Orlando Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center

Palm Beach Surgical Suites (Palm Beach Gardens)

Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)

Biospine Surgery Center (Tampa)

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Surgery Center—Citrus Park (Tampa)

Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence

Advanced Center for Surgery—Vero Beach

New Tampa Surgery Center (Wesley Chapel)

HSS Palm Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center (West Palm Beach)

Treasure Coast ASC (Stuart)

Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgical Center

Georgia

Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center-Atlanta

Resurgens Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Total Joint Surgery Center—Cumming

Resurgens Fayette Surgery Center (Fayetteville)

Macon Outpatient Surgery

Northwest Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Marietta)

Roswell Surgery Center

Pinnacle Orthopaedics Surgery Center Woodstock

Hawaii

Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu)

Illinois

Hinsdale Surgical Center

DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)

Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery-Mokena

Oak ASC (Bourbonnais)

Schaumburg Surgery Center

Springfield Clinic

Hawthorn Place Outpatient Surgery Center (Vernon Hills)

Duly Surgery Center Westmont

Salt Creek Surgery Center (Westmont)

Indiana

Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)

Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center (Carmel)

Parkview Ortho Center (Fort Wayne)

Indiana Hand To Shoulder Beltway Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

Midwest Specialty Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

South Campus Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

St. Francis Mooresville Surgery Center

Allied Physicians Surgery Center (South Bend)

Iowa

West Lakes Surgery Center (Clive)

Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines)

Kentucky

Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center (Lexington)

Maryland

Anne Arundel-SCA Surgicenter (Annapolis)

Bethesda Chevy Chase Surgery Center

Andochick Surgical Center (Frederick)

Capital Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Germantown)

Surgcenter of Glen Burnie

Charles Regional Surgical Center (La Plata)

Leonardtown Surgery Center

Surgcenter of Western Maryland (Cumberland)

Harborside Surgery Center (National Harbor)

Arundel Ambulatory Surgery Center-Annapolis (Pasadena)

Piccard Surgery Center (Rockville)

Green Spring Station Surgery Center (Lutherville)

Lutherville Surgery Center—Towson

Ruxton Surgicenter (Towson)

Westminster Surgery Center

Massachusetts

Medford Surgery Center

Michigan

Bloomfield Hills Surgery Center

Dearborn Surgery Center

Precision Surgery Center—Macomb

Unasource Surgery Center (Troy)

Upper Peninsula Surgery Center (Marquette)

Minnesota

Summit Orthopedics Eagan

Mississippi

Advanced Surgical Care (Flowood)

Specialty Surgical Center—Flowood

Southern Surgery Center—Hattiesburg

North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tupelo)

Special Orthopedic Group Surgery Center (Tupelo)

Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave)

Missouri

JCMG Surgery Center (Jefferson City)

Des Peres Square Surgery Center (St. Louis)

Montana

Missoula Bone & Joint Surgery Center

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Surgicenter

North Atlantic Surgical Suites (Salem)

New Jersey

Franklin Surgical Center (Basking Ridge)

Clifton Surgery Center

Hanover Hills Surgery Center (Florham Park)

Lakewood Surgery Center—Lakewood

Vanguard Surgical Center (Maywood)

Vantage Surgery Center (Moorestown)

Hudson Crossing Surgery Center (Fort Lee)

Surgicare Surgical Associates of Ridgewood

University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset)

Teaneck Surgical Center

Toms River Surgery Center

Premier Orthopaedic Associates Surgical Center (Vineland)

Virtua Health Advanced Surgical Center (Sewell)

New Mexico

Southern New Mexico Surgery Center (Alamogordo)

Nevada

Parkway Surgery Center—Henderson

DBA Innovative Procedural and Surgical Center (Las Vegas)

Desert Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

New York

Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)

Lynbrook Surgery Center

Center for Advanced Ambulatory Surgery—Malta

Melville SC

Surgicare of Manhattan (New York City)

The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates (Poughkeepsie)

North Shore Surgi-Center (Smithtown)

Brooklyn Surgery Center (New York City)

North Carolina

Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte)

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Raleigh

Ohio

Beacon Orthopaedics-Summit Woods (Cincinnati)

West Chester Surgical Suites

Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Institute—Columbus

Ohio Specialty Surgical Suites (North Canton)

Oregon

Bend Surgery Center

Oregon Surgical Institute (Beaverton)

Orthopedic Outpatient Center (Medford)

Columbia River Surgery Center (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Surgery Center of Allentown

Hazleton Surgery Center

Riddle Surgical Center (Media)

Surgery Center at Edgworth Commons (Sewickley)

University Orthopedics Center—State College

Delaware River Surgical Suites (Warrington)

Rhode Island

University Orthopedics East Bay Surgery Center (East Providence)

Orthopedics Rhode Island Surgery Center (Warwick)

South Carolina

Chapin Orthopedic Surgery Center

Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca)

Spartanburg Surgery Center

Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)

Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)

Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head (Hilton Head Island)

Tennessee

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin)

OrthoSouth Germantown Surgery Center

Indian Lake Surgery Center (Hendersonville)

Parkwest Surgery Center—Knoxville

Semmes Murphey Surgery Center (Memphis)

Southern Joint Surgery Center (Nashville)

Texas

Abilene Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery

Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Allen

Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)

Lakeway Ambulatory Surgery Center

Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas)

Park Hill Surgery Center (Fort Worth)

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth

Spine Team Texas—Rockwall

Advanced Surgical Center-Round Rock

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano Alliance

The Surgery Center of Nacogdoches

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands)

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)

Utah

Mountain West Surgery Center (Bountiful)

Virginia

Martha Jefferson Outpatient Surgery Center (Charlottesville)

Central Virginia Surgi-Center (Fredericksburg)

Surgery Center of Lynchburg

Leigh Orthopedic Surgery Center (Norfolk)

Boulders Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)

St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)

Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center

Washington

Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)

Proliance Skagit Northwest Orthopedic Surgery Center (Mount Vernon)

Olympia Orthopaedic Associates

Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)

Kadlec Regional Medical Center—Fowler Street (Richland)

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center-Spokane

Wisconsin