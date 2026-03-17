The best spine, orthopedic ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its third annual “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list and more than 200 orthopedic ASCs were included.
U.S. News evaluated 4,421 ASCs across four specialties: colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and Spine, and urology. Patients at the top-ranked spine and orthopedic ASCs had on average a 29% lower severity-weighted complication rate compared to all evaluated ASCs.
The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.
Here are the best spine and orthopedic ASCs by state.
Alabama
- Outpatient Services East (Birmingham)
- The Surgery Center of Huntsville
- Madison Surgery Center
- Montgomery Surgical Center
- The Surgery Center—-Oxford
- Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile)
- Mobile Surgery Center
- Surgical Clinic Solutions (Vestavia Hills)
Alaska
- Surgery Center of Wasilla
- Alpine Surgicenter (Anchorage)
Arizona
- Orthoarizona Surgery Center Gilbert
- Banner Surgery Center—Union Hills (Glendale)
- Oro Valley Surgical Suites
- Banner Surgery Center—Gateway Orthopedics (Phoenix)
- North Valley Orthopedic Surgery Center (Phoenix)
- Mountain View Surgery Center of Scottsdale
- Orthoarizona Scottsdale Surgery Center
- Banner Surgery Center—Tempe
- SurgCenter Tucson
Arkansas
- Interventional Surgery Institute of Little Rock
- Little Rock Surgery Center
California
- Advanced Surgical Center of Beverly Hills
- 90210 Surgery Medical Center at Linden (Beverly Hills)
- Skyway Surgery Center—Chico
- Campus Surgery Center (Daly City)
- Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center
- UCSD Ambulatory Surgery Center—La Jolla
- Long Beach Surgery Center
- California Specialty Surgery Center (Mission Viejo)
- Oasis Surgery Center (Palmdale)
- El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)
- Coastal Surgical Specialists (Pismo Beach)
- Poway Surgery Center
- Sutter Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)
- Premier Outpatient Surgery Center (San Bernardino)
- Surgery Center San Carlos
- Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)
- Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers
- Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara)
- De la Vina Surgicenter (Santa Barbara)
- Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center
- Saxon Surgical Center (Thousand Oaks)
- Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)
- Washington Outpatient Surgery Center (Fremont)
- Hacienda Surgery Center (Pleasanton)
Colorado
- Vail Valley Surgery Center Edwards
- OCR Fort Collins Recovery Center
- Orthopaedic & Spine Center of The Rockies (Fort Collins)
- Golden Ridge Surgery Center
- Canyon View Surgery Center (Grand Junction)
- Front Range Orthopedic Surgery Center (Longmont)
- Black Canyon Surgical Center (Montrose)
- Rose Surgical Center (Denver)
Connecticut
- Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center (Branford)
- The Hand Center of Western Connecticut (Danbury)
- Lighthouse Surgery Center (Hartford)
- Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (Rocky Hill)
- Stamford ASC
Delaware
- Delaware Surgery Center (Dover)
- Lewes Surgery Center
- Orthopaedic Specialists Surgi-Center (Newark)
Florida
- Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Center (Bradenton)
- Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers)
- Surgical Specialists ASC (Fort Walton Beach)
- Andrews Institute ASC (Gulf Breeze)
- Centerone Surgery Center (Jacksonville)
- TLC Surgery Center (Lady Lake)
- Surgery Center of Naples
- Biospine Orlando
- Downtown Surgery Center—Orlando
- Orlando Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center
- Palm Beach Surgical Suites (Palm Beach Gardens)
- Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)
- Biospine Surgery Center (Tampa)
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute Surgery Center—Citrus Park (Tampa)
- Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence
- Advanced Center for Surgery—Vero Beach
- New Tampa Surgery Center (Wesley Chapel)
- HSS Palm Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center (West Palm Beach)
- Treasure Coast ASC (Stuart)
- Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgical Center
Georgia
- Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center-Atlanta
- Resurgens Surgery Center (Atlanta)
- Total Joint Surgery Center—Cumming
- Resurgens Fayette Surgery Center (Fayetteville)
- Macon Outpatient Surgery
- Northwest Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Marietta)
- Roswell Surgery Center
- Pinnacle Orthopaedics Surgery Center Woodstock
Hawaii
- Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu)
Illinois
- Hinsdale Surgical Center
- DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)
- Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery-Mokena
- Oak ASC (Bourbonnais)
- Schaumburg Surgery Center
- Springfield Clinic
- Hawthorn Place Outpatient Surgery Center (Vernon Hills)
- Duly Surgery Center Westmont
- Salt Creek Surgery Center (Westmont)
Indiana
- Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)
- Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center (Carmel)
- Parkview Ortho Center (Fort Wayne)
- Indiana Hand To Shoulder Beltway Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
- Midwest Specialty Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
- South Campus Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
- St. Francis Mooresville Surgery Center
- Allied Physicians Surgery Center (South Bend)
Iowa
- West Lakes Surgery Center (Clive)
- Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines)
Kentucky
- Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center (Lexington)
Maryland
- Anne Arundel-SCA Surgicenter (Annapolis)
- Bethesda Chevy Chase Surgery Center
- Andochick Surgical Center (Frederick)
- Capital Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Germantown)
- Surgcenter of Glen Burnie
- Charles Regional Surgical Center (La Plata)
- Leonardtown Surgery Center
- Surgcenter of Western Maryland (Cumberland)
- Harborside Surgery Center (National Harbor)
- Arundel Ambulatory Surgery Center-Annapolis (Pasadena)
- Piccard Surgery Center (Rockville)
- Green Spring Station Surgery Center (Lutherville)
- Lutherville Surgery Center—Towson
- Ruxton Surgicenter (Towson)
- Westminster Surgery Center
Massachusetts
- Medford Surgery Center
Michigan
- Bloomfield Hills Surgery Center
- Dearborn Surgery Center
- Precision Surgery Center—Macomb
- Unasource Surgery Center (Troy)
- Upper Peninsula Surgery Center (Marquette)
Minnesota
- Summit Orthopedics Eagan
Mississippi
- Advanced Surgical Care (Flowood)
- Specialty Surgical Center—Flowood
- Southern Surgery Center—Hattiesburg
- North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tupelo)
- Special Orthopedic Group Surgery Center (Tupelo)
- Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave)
Missouri
- JCMG Surgery Center (Jefferson City)
- Des Peres Square Surgery Center (St. Louis)
Montana
- Missoula Bone & Joint Surgery Center
New Hampshire
- Portsmouth Surgicenter
- North Atlantic Surgical Suites (Salem)
New Jersey
- Franklin Surgical Center (Basking Ridge)
- Clifton Surgery Center
- Hanover Hills Surgery Center (Florham Park)
- Lakewood Surgery Center—Lakewood
- Vanguard Surgical Center (Maywood)
- Vantage Surgery Center (Moorestown)
- Hudson Crossing Surgery Center (Fort Lee)
- Surgicare Surgical Associates of Ridgewood
- University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset)
- Teaneck Surgical Center
- Toms River Surgery Center
- Premier Orthopaedic Associates Surgical Center (Vineland)
- Virtua Health Advanced Surgical Center (Sewell)
New Mexico
- Southern New Mexico Surgery Center (Alamogordo)
Nevada
- Parkway Surgery Center—Henderson
- DBA Innovative Procedural and Surgical Center (Las Vegas)
- Desert Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
New York
- Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)
- Lynbrook Surgery Center
- Center for Advanced Ambulatory Surgery—Malta
- Melville SC
- Surgicare of Manhattan (New York City)
- The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates (Poughkeepsie)
- North Shore Surgi-Center (Smithtown)
- Brooklyn Surgery Center (New York City)
North Carolina
- Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte)
- Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)
- Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Raleigh
Ohio
- Beacon Orthopaedics-Summit Woods (Cincinnati)
- West Chester Surgical Suites
- Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Institute—Columbus
- Ohio Specialty Surgical Suites (North Canton)
Oregon
- Bend Surgery Center
- Oregon Surgical Institute (Beaverton)
- Orthopedic Outpatient Center (Medford)
- Columbia River Surgery Center (Portland)
Pennsylvania
- Surgery Center of Allentown
- Hazleton Surgery Center
- Riddle Surgical Center (Media)
- Surgery Center at Edgworth Commons (Sewickley)
- University Orthopedics Center—State College
- Delaware River Surgical Suites (Warrington)
Rhode Island
- University Orthopedics East Bay Surgery Center (East Providence)
- Orthopedics Rhode Island Surgery Center (Warwick)
South Carolina
- Chapin Orthopedic Surgery Center
- Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)
- Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca)
- Spartanburg Surgery Center
- Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)
- Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)
- Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head (Hilton Head Island)
Tennessee
- Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin)
- OrthoSouth Germantown Surgery Center
- Indian Lake Surgery Center (Hendersonville)
- Parkwest Surgery Center—Knoxville
- Semmes Murphey Surgery Center (Memphis)
- Southern Joint Surgery Center (Nashville)
Texas
- Abilene Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery
- Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Allen
- Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)
- Lakeway Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas)
- Park Hill Surgery Center (Fort Worth)
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth
- Spine Team Texas—Rockwall
- Advanced Surgical Center-Round Rock
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano Alliance
- The Surgery Center of Nacogdoches
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands)
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)
Utah
- Mountain West Surgery Center (Bountiful)
Virginia
- Martha Jefferson Outpatient Surgery Center (Charlottesville)
- Central Virginia Surgi-Center (Fredericksburg)
- Surgery Center of Lynchburg
- Leigh Orthopedic Surgery Center (Norfolk)
- Boulders Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)
- St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)
- Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center
Washington
- Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)
- Proliance Skagit Northwest Orthopedic Surgery Center (Mount Vernon)
- Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
- Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center—Fowler Street (Richland)
- The Orthopaedic Surgery Center-Spokane
Wisconsin
- Orthopedic and Sports Surgery Center (Appleton)
- Orthomidwest Surgery Center Beloit (Beloit)
- Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay
- Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)
- Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point
- Bone and Joint Surgery Center Rib Mountain (Wausau)