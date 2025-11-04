Intermountain acquires outpatient radiology group 

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has signed an agreement to acquire Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging, a Las Vegas-based outpatient radiology group with 12 locations across the Las Vegas Valley.

SDMI employs or affiliates with more than 550 radiologists, technologists and staff. The practice offers over 2,000 procedures, ranging from screening mammograms to port placements for chemotherapy.

“We’re excited to join Intermountain Health to share our expertise as a leader not only in imaging, but in integrity, service, and vision,” Mark Winkler, MD, founding partner and president of SDMI, said in an Oct. 30 news release. “We are focused on delivering exceptional patient experience and accurate results through compassion and cutting-edge technology. Intermountain’s mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible aligns with our dedication to the people of our Las Vegas community.”

In August, Intermountain opened its first freestanding endoscopy center at Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah, with two additional centers planned near Riverton Hospital and Ogden-based McKay-Dee Hospital.