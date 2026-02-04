Indiana private practice sells 6 outpatient imaging centers

Los Angeles-based RadNet acquired the outpatient imaging assets of Northwest Radiology Network., marking the company’s entry into Indiana, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

The transaction included six outpatient imaging centers located in the greater Indianapolis area. Founded in 1967, Northwest Radiology’s 18 radiologists will continue providing contracted professional services at the six locations following the acquisition, preserving existing physician relationships and continuity of care, the release said.

RadNet projected the acquisition would add approximately $18 million of revenue on an annualized basis.