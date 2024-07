A 12,750-square-foot medical office building in Lafayette, Ind., has sold for $2.6 million, according to a July 17 report from ConnectCRE.

Current tenants still have three and a half years remaining on their lease. The facility was sold by a private investor and acquired by a regional hospitality group.

The MedMark Medical Center occupies a 3.48-acre lot near a dense retail corridor, according to the report.