What are physicians’ top side gigs?

Advertisement
By: Patsy Newitt

Thirty-two percent of physicians had a secondary income in 2024, according to Medical Economics96th Physician Report, published Dec. 29. 

Here’s a breakdown of physician’s additional sources of employment in 2024:

  • Consulting: 25%
  • Teaching: 20%
  • Clinic work: 14%
  • Market research: 14%
  • Expert witness: 12%
  • Medical administrator: 12%
  • Hospice: 7%
  • Hospital (non-ED): 7%
  • Speaking: 7%
  • Telemedicine: 7%
  • Clinical trials/research: 3%
  • Military: 3%
  • Nursing home: 2%
  • Emergency department/urgent care: 2%
  • Locum tenens assignments: 2%
  • Other medical work or non-medical work: 36%

Physicians’ estimated income from secondary sources:

  • Less than $5,000: 5%
  • $5,000–$9,999: 8%
  • $10,000–$29,999: 22%
  • $30,000–$49,999: 15%
  • $50,000–$69,999: 14%
  • $70,000–$89,999: 8%
  • $90,000–$109,999: 8%
  • $110,000–$129,999: 3%
  • $130,000–$149,999: 5%
  • $150,000 or more: 10%

Physicians’ primary reason for pursuing secondary income

  • I like the extra income: 41%
  • The work interests me: 39%
  • It feels like a good way to give back: 5%
  • I prefer being busy: 3%
  • Other: 12%

Behavioral health’s breaking point: New survey reveals what leaders are prioritizing next

Recommended Live Webinar on Jan 28, 2026 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Advertisement