What are physicians’ top side gigs?

Thirty-two percent of physicians had a secondary income in 2024, according to Medical Economics‘ 96th Physician Report, published Dec. 29.

Here’s a breakdown of physician’s additional sources of employment in 2024:

Consulting: 25%

Teaching: 20%

Clinic work: 14%

Market research: 14%

Expert witness: 12%

Medical administrator: 12%

Hospice: 7%

Hospital (non-ED): 7%

Speaking: 7%

Telemedicine: 7%

Clinical trials/research: 3%

Military: 3%

Nursing home: 2%

Emergency department/urgent care: 2%

Locum tenens assignments: 2%

Other medical work or non-medical work: 36%

Physicians’ estimated income from secondary sources:

Less than $5,000: 5%

$5,000–$9,999: 8%

$10,000–$29,999: 22%

$30,000–$49,999: 15%

$50,000–$69,999: 14%

$70,000–$89,999: 8%

$90,000–$109,999: 8%

$110,000–$129,999: 3%

$130,000–$149,999: 5%

$150,000 or more: 10%

Physicians’ primary reason for pursuing secondary income