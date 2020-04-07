How ASC management companies are responding to COVID-19 & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital is turning the Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center into a second hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the state Board of Health's decision to grant a certificate of need to Fox Eye Surgery Center, finding the center would offer less costly and more convenient care than other facilities in the state.

A still-in-development surgery center could be used in the COVID-19 response, but a court case involving one of the center's former owners is muddying the picture.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center's $19.9 million outpatient surgery center proposal in Columbia, S.C.

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired Charlotte (N.C.) Surgery Center-Museum Campus.

Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is updating its financial forecast for 2020 and making changes to surgery center services.

Here is how Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth vice chairman and CEO Dan Tasset and Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy President and CEO David Young are leading their organizations through the pandemic.

An Oklahoma City man allegedly attacked and robbed a woman as she was on her way to work at the Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery March 26.

