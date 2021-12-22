Hospital to reopen ASC formerly owned by physician

Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital is reopening an ASC it acquired in June 2021, according to a Dec. 20 Midwest Medical Edition report.

The Columbus Surgery Center underwent renovations after the hospital took ownership, and it will once again open to the public in January, the report said. The reopening will be commemorated with an open house event Jan. 13.

The ASC originally opened in 2007 and was formerly owned by ophthalmologist Peter Diedrichsen, MD. It will continue to offer ophthalmology, endoscopy and pain services, the report said.