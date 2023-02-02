Healthcare CFOs' top M&A goals of 2023

Enhancing digital capabilities and expanding into new market segments are some of healthcare CFOs' top merger and acquisition priorities for 2023, according to the "2023 BDO Healthcare CFO Outlook Survey."

The survey polled 100 healthcare CFOs with revenues from $250 million to more than $3 billion. It was conducted in October by independent marketing research firm, Rabin Research Company using Op4G's panel of executives.

Here are the top four merger and acquisition goals healthcare CFOs have for 2023:

1. Enhancing digital capabilities

2. Expanding into a new market segment

3. Growing/capturing market share

4. Enhancing product/service offerings