HCA’s outpatient surgeries dropped in Q1: 8 financial notes

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare brought in more than $19 billion in first quarter revenues, an increase of 4.3%, according to the company’s April 24 financial report.

Here are seven more financial notes:

The company’s revenues in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $19.11 billion compared to $18.32 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Net income attributable to HCA totaled $1.62 billion in the first quarter of 2026, a slight increase from 2025’s first quarter. Same facility outpatient surgeries declined 1.7% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 3.1% in the first quarter of 2026. HCA did not experience a typically seasonal volume increase in the first quarter, but was mostly offset by recognition of certain Medicaid supplemental programs. During the first quarter, the company repurchased more than 3 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $1.57 billion. The company reaffirmed its 2026 estimated guidance ranges issued in January.

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