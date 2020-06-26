Florida ASC sells office building for $3M: 3 notes

Baptist Eye Surgery Center in Sunrise, Fla., sold its medical office building for more than $3 million, according to the Daily Business Review.

Three things to know:



1. The center is 7,240 square feet and has a 1.3-acre lot.



2. The surgery center is part of Baptist Health South Florida and offers same-day procedures, including cataract surgery, retina surgery, corneal transplants and YAG laser capsulotomy.



3. The ASC, founded in 1992, now has 43 affiliated ophthalmologists.



