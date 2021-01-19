Connecticut health system buys minority ownership in freestanding ASC

Waterbury (Conn.) Health acquired minority ownership in a freestanding ASC.

The health system, which includes a 357-bed flagship hospital, purchased ownership in Waterbury Surgery Center and began managing the facility on Dec. 31.

"This investment allows Waterbury Health to expand community access to outpatient surgical services and is a key component of our population health strategy," said Lester Schindel, president and CEO of Waterbury Health.

Waterbury Surgery Center is a multispecialty facility with gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics and otolaryngology. It has 26 affiliated physicians.

