Colorado ASC company acquires multi-clinic ortho practice

Vail-Summit (Colo.) Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery acquired Gunnison, Colo.-based Alpine Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and became the majority owner of Gunnison-based Alpine Surgery Center, the company said Sept. 22.

The move provides those in Gunnison and San Miguel counties with services for hip conditions, joint replacement, and foot and ankle conditions. Previously, residents of those counties faced a drive of more than two hours to access the closest providers for those services.