Christus Health launches joint venture with ASC

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health and Kerryville (Texas) Surgery Center have finalized a joint venture as Christus Surgery Center. 

Christus Surgery Center will continue operating as a multispecialty surgery center, including ophthalmology, gastroenterology, pain management, gynecology and oculoplastics services, according to an Oct. 10 news release from Christus Health. 

The joint venture aims to combine the "resources and reach" of a larger health system with the recognition of an established surgery center to expand access to specialty procedures in the region. 

