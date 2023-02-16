Capitol Pain Institute acquires 5-location pain management group

Capitol Pain Institute, a national pain management clinic and ASC network based in Austin, Texas, has acquired Bloomington, Ind.-based Wellspring Pain Solutions.

The acquisition of Wellspring's five pain management clinics marks Capitol Pain Institute's entry into Indiana's healthcare market, according to a Feb. 16 news release from the institute. The network already has 12 locations across Texas, Ohio and Kentucky.

Capitol Pain Institute is backed by Iron Path Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm.