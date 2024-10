Escondido, Calif.-based North County Oral & Facial Surgery Center has sold for $6.15 million, according to an Oct. 7 report from ConnectCRE.

The 11,400-square-foot building is leased to a single tenant. The property was originally owned in a partnership, and the partners sold to invest financial resources independently.

The building was purchased by 839 E Grand, LLC. North County Oral & Facial is the largest private surgery center in North San Diego County, according to the report.