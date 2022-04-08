Building housing North Carolina endoscopy center acquired

Medical real estate firm Montecito Medical acquired a medical office building in Greenville, N.C.

The company said April 8 that the building is 19,458 square feet and opened in 2018. It is 100 percent leased to Greenville-based Gastroenterology East. The GI practice operates an endoscopy center in the building with three procedure rooms and 10 patient beds.

Montecito said the property is its fifth medical office building acquisition in North Carolina over the past two years.