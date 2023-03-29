Big financial trends ASCs are eyeing 

From anesthesia costs to case optimization, three ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss the financial trends they're eyeing.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Question: What financial trends are ASCs eyeing?

Crystal Aigner, BSN, RN. Administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia (Williamsburg): Anesthesia costs in the ASC. This is another metric to be monitored in smaller ASCs with anesthesia stipends — it represents another per-case expense to be considered when evaluating net revenue per case.

Leslie Jebson. Regional Administrator at Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): Continued focus on ASC case optimization, continued labor pressures and shared savings programs with payers.

Jason Sadler. CFO of UAB Medicine Callahan Eye Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.): As we continue to gain distance from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are shifting back to our pre-COVID operational growth and capital investment strategies. Additionally, due to the rising costs of inflation, we are working to maximize efficiencies and reduce expenses by reexamining staffing models, purchased services and supply chain purchases.