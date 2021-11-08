ASC real estate sold for $4.3M 

A medical facility that formerly housed a surgery center has sold for $4.35 million in Fort Myers, Fla. 

The National Spine & Pain Center will occupy the 150,000-square-foot facility, commercial real estate broker SVN Commercial Advisory, which represented the buyer, said Nov. 8. 

The seller, Fort Myers-based Physicians Surgery Center Realty, sold the building to an investor. 

Rockville, Md.-based National Spine & Pain Centers has more than 120 locations, including 25 in Florida.

