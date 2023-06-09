ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC deals heat up: 3 notes in 3 days

Here are three ASC deals that Becker's has reported on since June 5:

1. St. Louis-based Ascension reached an agreement to transfer ownership of its Binghamton, N.Y.-based Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital​ and its affiliated facilities, including an ASC, to the Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

2. Kansas City-based ValueHealth partnered with Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System to develop a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Naples on the NCH Baker Hospital campus. 

3. Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Sierra Eye Group in Visalia, Calif., which has four providers and an ASC.

