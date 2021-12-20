Arkansas building with ortho clinic sold

Charlotte, N.C.-based outpatient healthcare real estate investor Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired a medical office building in Benton, Ark.

The 14,668-square-foot facility houses a diagnostic and treatment clinic for orthopedic practice Arkansas Bone & Joint, the firm said Dec. 20. The practice offers operative and nonoperative services in hip, knee and shoulder replacement; trauma and fractures; hand; foot and sports medicine.

The acquisition is Flagship's third in Arkansas, the firm said. Fifth Third Bank provided financing for the deal.