Arkansas building with ortho clinic sold

Marcus Robertson

Charlotte, N.C.-based outpatient healthcare real estate investor Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired a medical office building in Benton, Ark.

The 14,668-square-foot facility houses a diagnostic and treatment clinic for orthopedic practice Arkansas Bone & Joint, the firm said Dec. 20. The practice offers operative and nonoperative services in hip, knee and shoulder replacement; trauma and fractures; hand; foot and sports medicine.

The acquisition is Flagship's third in Arkansas, the firm said. Fifth Third Bank provided financing for the deal.

