AmSurg in 2021: 6 updates

Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg is one of the largest ASC developers and has been a key player in the industry for decades.

Here are six things to know in 2021:

1. The company has more than 250 surgery centers, more than 10,000 affiliated physicians and 34 states with centers.

2. Jeff Snodgrass has been the president of AmSurg since 2020. He previously served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners. Nina Goins joined AmSurg in 2019 as vice president of quality and clinical services. Before AmSurg, she served as vice president of quality and performance improvement with Ardent Health Services.

3. AmSurg and New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System released research in May supporting the new recommendations to lower the screening age for colorectal cancer from 50 to 45.

4. AmSurg originally focused on endoscopy and eye centers, but the chain now includes orthopedic centers like the Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Ocala (Fla.) and Phoenix-based OrthoArizona.

5. The company merged with Nashville, Tenn.-based physician service provider Envision in 2016. The company accounts for around 15 percent of Envision's revenue, according to a 2018 report.

6. Envision Healthcare filed a lawsuit May 28 against UnitedHealthcare, claiming its network contracts with New Jersey hospitals violate state policy.