Amazon's proposed One Medical deal could be in FTC crosshairs

The FTC has allegedly hired outside economists to review Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion deal to acquire primary care provider One Medical, SeekingAlpha reported Feb. 3.

Here are four more things to know:

1. The FTC is allegedly looking to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon for the planned purchase, Bloomberg reported Feb. 3. The lawsuit, according to the report, could be filed as soon as this spring.

2. If the acquisition is approved, Amazon would be able to provide healthcare in person and virtually.

3. If the deal is approved, independent physicians should be prepared for "an entirely new dynamic" when it comes to prospective buyers, according to a Forbes report. The new market will include unconventional buyers, such as larger retail companies. There will also be a push toward consolidation as more buyers look to buy physician practices.